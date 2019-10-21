Political Pundit with Dr.Coleman: Donald Trump’s report card

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- 18 News Today was joined Monday morning by Dr. Stephen Coleman to talk about Thursday’s upcoming Political Pundit.

Thursday night at 7 o’clock P.M. at the Elmira Heights Theater, Dr. Coleman invites the community to come out to discuss what they believe President Donald Trump’s “Report Card grade” is thus far.

The doors open for the 16th installment of Dr.Coleman’s political pundit at 6′ o clock.

Dr. Coleman says, ” There’s a lot of viewpoints on Donald Trump and his future, the election of 2020, what’s going to happen with impeachment, his trial in the Senate… it’s going to be a robust evening of political discourse at its best with varying opinions”.

18 News anchor Matt Paddock asked Dr. Coleman, “With the varying opinions and extremist styled views towards the President do you expect the Pundit to get rowdy”? Coleman firing back stating, “It’s the 1st amendment and people express their views so it may get rowdy but that’s the nature of the 1st amendment and American Politics”.