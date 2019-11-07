Political Talk: Approval of library budget

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – Tuesday marked Election day here in the Twin Tiers so voters headed to the polls. In Chemung County, citizens approved the passing of the library budget by a long shot.

Monday, the night before election day, one legislator urged voters to oppose the passing of the library budget because the library was putting an emphasis on “drag queen history”

Chemung County Legislator Joe Brennan claimed that the new presentation would not be a positive contribution in the library. The “drag queen history lesson” will be presented on November 14th from 6:00 p.m – 6:30 p.m.

Our political commentators mentioned the importance of the public libraries in our community and they both agree that the presentation should not be a deciding factor of the overall budget.