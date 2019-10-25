Political Talk: Everything you need to know about early voting in New York

For the first time, this fall New Yorkers will have the option to head to the polls early to cast their vote ahead of this November’s 2019 elections. Designated locations across the state will be open for early voting for nine days in advance of Election Day on November 5. Here’s what you need to know.

Who is eligible for early voting in NYS?

Only those who are registered to vote in New York may vote early this fall. The deadline to register to vote for the 2019 elections was October 11. To see if you are registered to vote, visit the NYS BOE website.

When can I cast my early vote?

Designated early voting locations will be open during the following dates and times:

Steuben County:

Sunday, October 27 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Monday, October 28 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 29 10:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 31 10:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.

Friday, November 1 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 2 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 3 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m

Schuyler County

Saturday, October 26 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, October 27 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Monday, October 28 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Tuesday, October 29 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Wednesday, October 30 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Thursday, October 31 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Friday, November 1 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Saturday, November 2 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, November 3 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Chemung County

Saturday, October 26 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 27 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Monday, October 28 Noon–8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 29 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30 Noon–8:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 31 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Friday, November 1 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 2 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 3 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m

Where do I go to cast my early vote?

Early voting can only be done at each county’s respective Board of Elections.

The Chemung County Board of Election is located at 378 S. Main Street, Elmira, NY.

Schuyler County residents can vote at the Schuyler County Building at 105 9th St. in Watkins Glen, NY.

Early voting in Steuben County will be at the handicapped accessible Steuben County Annex at 20 E. Morris St. in Bath.

Each County Board of Elections has designated an early voting site(s), as applicable.

Will the early voting ballot be the same as the ballot on Election Day?

Yes, the ballot at an early voting poll site will be identical to the ballot provided on November 5. A sample ballot should still be posted at your poll site.

Can I vote on Election Day if I have already voted early?

No. You may only cast one vote per election. If you vote early, you may not also cast a vote on Election Day. Similarly, if you vote early, you may not change your vote later. County boards of elections have measures in place to keep individuals from voting more than once.

When will my vote be counted if I vote early?

Ballots submitted at an early poll site (October 26 to November 3) will be counted on the General Election Day, November 5.

What if I’m unavailable to vote on any of the early voting days OR Election Day?

People who are absent from their county on Election Day and during the early voting period may apply for an absentee ballot. Applications for absentee ballots are available at your county board of elections as well as online.

Your application for an absentee ballot must be postmarked by October 29. The completed absentee ballot must be postmarked by the day before Election Day, November 4.

Fore more information on absentee ballots visit: https://www.elections.ny.gov/VotingAbsentee.html

What if I need help getting to the polls?

Ride-sharing company Uber is now offering riders in Albany $10 off rides to polling stations for early voting as part of its “Ride to the Polls” promotion. The offer is available October 26 – November 3.

Here is how it works: