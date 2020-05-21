Political Talk: NY’s new COVID-19 crisis

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – This week on Political Talk our commentators discussed the COVID-19 nursing home crisis here in New York, and how Gov. Andrew Cuomo is handling it.

“Governor Andrew Cuomo who has received praise for his early and high profile response to the Covid-19 pandemic has now come under fire from state senate republicans, industry advocates, and the public for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak at nursing homes and adult care facilities. Of the 22,000 people who have died from the Coronavirus in New York State, 25% resided in nursing homes.

On March 25th Governor Cuomo ordered nursing homes to accept patients who tested positive for the Coronavirus despite testing deficiencies within nursing homes for both residents and staff. He

rescinded that order on May 11th after taking much criticism. Republican senators are now calling for a full investigation of the governor’s actions. The governor responded that he was simply following CDC guidelines and that this was nothing but politics on the part of the republicans.



Tom, what are your thoughts on the governor’s actions?



Dora what are your thoughts?”