Political talk

Leslie Danks Burke was the 2016 Democratic nominee for NY State Senate in Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins, and Yates counties. In a district registered only 32% Democratic, she garnered 45% of the vote. Following the election, she founded the nonpartisan Trailblazers PAC to invest in local office candidates across New York State and Pennsylvania who stand up for clean government. Leslie has worked on countless campaigns for local, state, and national candidates. As a lawyer and a public advocate for rural health care and education, Leslie serves on the boards of the regional Planned Parenthood affiliate, her county library foundation, and her regional community college foundation.

Born and raised in Elmira, NY,he graduated with a Master's degree in education from Elmira College in 1975. From 1971 to 1990, Tom worked as a probation officer and, later, a probation supervisor in both New York State family County and County Court. He served four 2-year terms on Elmira City Council before being appointed as Deputy County Executive in 1991. Tom was elected as County Executive in 2000 and was reelected in 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014. Tom is also highly involved in the community.