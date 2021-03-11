Political Talk: $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – In this week’s edition of “Political Talk,” our political experts discussed the recent COVID-19 $1.9 trillion relief package.

Is it good policy, or politics?

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has signed into law the $1.9 trillion relief package that he says will help the U.S. defeat the coronavirus and nurse the economy back to health.

The signing came hours before he planned to deliver his first prime-time address to the American public on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic.

His aim Thursday night is to balance a message of hope with caution not to let “virus fatigue” lead the nation to let down its guard too quickly.

The White House says checks to many Americans under the big aid bill could begin arriving as soon as this weekend.

