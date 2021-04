ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM/NBC) – Hours after delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress, President Biden is wasting no time taking his sweeping agenda pitch on the road.

He’ll head to Atlanta for Thursday’s drive-in car rally as part of his “Getting America Back on Track” tour, while Vice President Harris plugs the plan in Baltimore — all on the 100th full day in office.

Our political team takes a closer look at the president’s first 100-days in this week’s edition of Political Talk.