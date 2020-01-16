Political Talk: 10th State of the State Address

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s agenda for the upcoming legislative session includes lifting some licensing restrictions for real estate brokers and renewing the push to legalize marijuana in the state.

Cuomo laid out his agenda in his 10th State of the State address Wednesday and his administration’s 300-plus-page State of the State Book. He also acknowledged that his administration faces a $6 billion budget deficit this year, which he largely blamed on rising Medicaid costs.

“The local governments still administer the program, even though they no longer share the costs, and we have seen dramatically higher cost increases recently. Why? You can’t separate administration from accountability,” he said. “It’s too easy to write a check when you can’t sign it.”

The governor pegged New York City’s share of these costs at $2 billion, and indicated that individual counties could be forced to foot more of the bill — potentially setting the stage for contentious budget negotiations.

During the speech, Cuomo mentioned a few issues related to the real estate industry, including the state’s affordable housing program and potential small-business tax cuts. These and other proposals are spelled out in the State of the State Book.

Here are some of the proposals that could affect the industry: