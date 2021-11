ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Welcome to ‘Political Talk’ with democrat Dora Leland and republican Tom Santulli.

Democrats suffered an eye-opening loss in the Virginia governor’s race. While in New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy was just barely able to hold on this his job.

President Biden is now looking to turn the page, deflecting any blame for the loss when pressed.

Our political team discusses who’s to blame in this week’s edition of ‘Political Talk,’ only on 18 NEWS.