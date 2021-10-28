Political Talk: 5 statewide ballot proposals

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – New York State’s General election will take place this Tuesday, November 2nd. This year there are 5 statewide ballot proposals.

Amending the apportionment and redistricting process

Right to clean air, clean water, and a healthful environment

Eliminating ten-day-advance voter registration requirement

Authorizing no-excuse absentee ballot voting

Increasing the jurisdiction of the new york city civil court

In a special election edition of Political Talk, our team discusses the proposals and what’s behind them.