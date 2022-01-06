Political Talk: Attack on the capitol, one year later

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Welcome to Political Talk with democrat Dora Leland and republican Tom Santulli.

Thursday marks a year after the worst attack on the United States Capitol since the British torched it 200 years ago.

On January 6, 2021, the U.S. Capitol was a war zone as rioters tried to disrupt the presidential vote count. The FBI continues to investigate and identify people who stormed the building.

How has this day changed the political landscape of our nation? Our political team discusses.