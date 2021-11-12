Political Talk: Better healthcare for veterans

Political Talk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Welcome to Political Talk with democrat Dora Leland and republican Tom Santulli.

Veterans are demanding better health care from the Department of Veteran Affairs. “It’s happening every day. I’m just one veteran of millions that are dealing with this issue,” said Josh Nicolson, an Iraq War veteran.

Some veterans were outside the White House protesting this week for a change. These protesters said, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the VA has canceled or delayed nearly 20 million appointments. Many veterans are still waiting for care with concerns the delayed care could cost lives.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

My Twin Tiers Features Article Bin

More Twin Tiers Features

Trending Now