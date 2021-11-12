Political Talk: Better healthcare for veterans

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Welcome to Political Talk with democrat Dora Leland and republican Tom Santulli.

Veterans are demanding better health care from the Department of Veteran Affairs. “It’s happening every day. I’m just one veteran of millions that are dealing with this issue,” said Josh Nicolson, an Iraq War veteran.

Some veterans were outside the White House protesting this week for a change. These protesters said, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the VA has canceled or delayed nearly 20 million appointments. Many veterans are still waiting for care with concerns the delayed care could cost lives.