Political Talk: Breyer’s retirement

ELMIRA, N.Y. (NBC/WETM) – President Biden was joined by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Thursday at the White House to announce his retirement.

President Biden thanked Breyer for his decades of public service. The president also mentioned his process of selecting a nominee for Breyer’s successor will be rigorous, and that he intends to nominate the first black woman to the supreme court before the end of February.

