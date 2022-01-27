Political Talk: Breyer’s retirement

February 04 2022 08:00 am

ELMIRA, N.Y. (NBC/WETM) – President Biden was joined by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Thursday at the White House to announce his retirement.

President Biden thanked Breyer for his decades of public service. The president also mentioned his process of selecting a nominee for Breyer’s successor will be rigorous, and that he intends to nominate the first black woman to the supreme court before the end of February.

Our political team discussed the future of the court in this week’s edition of Political Talk. 

