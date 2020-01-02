Political Talk: DWI charge on New Year’s Eve

(WETM) – New York Assembly Minority Leader, Brian Kolb was charged with a DWI after he crashed his truck into a ditch on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff report, a driver reported the car and the deputy was reported to be inside of the car and intoxicated. He had a blood alcohol content of .08%

In a statement, he said “This was a terrible lapse in judgment, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it. I want to offer sincere apologies to my family, friends, colleagues, and the people of the 131st Assembly district.”

Today we hear from political commentators Leslie Danks Burke and Tom Santulli in this episode of political talk.