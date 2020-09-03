Political Talk: Civil unrest across the nation

(WETM) — As the nation continues to struggle with the question of racial justice, it is clear Americans are divided.

As some protests have led to violence in cities across the nation, the divide grows wider—and in many cases—along partisan political lines. President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, Wis. this week, and blamed much of the violence on Democratic leadership.

Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, who visited Kenosha Thursday, blamed the president’s lack of leadership and divisive rhetoric.

18 News’s Political Correspondents, Tom Santulli and Dora Leland, shared their thoughts on the growing civil unrest across the nation.