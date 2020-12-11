Political Talk: COVID-19 vaccine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The following is the transcript for Political Talk for December 10, 2020.

ZACH WHEELER: “Welcome to this week’s edition of political talk with democratic commentator Dora Leland, and Republican commentator Tom Santulli. With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the nation, and in New York State up over 40% of the last few days, a vaccine is finally on the way.”

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO: “I would never ask anyone in the state to take a vaccine that I was unwilling to take myself,”

ZACH WHEELER: “The governor said today that to control the virus over 75% of people need to be vaccinated. Unfortunately, 50% of Americans are saying they are skeptical. What does it take to convince the people of America, that these vaccines are safe?”

TOM SANTULLI: “It’s a real predicament when you think about the fact that 75% needs to get vaccinated to turn this crisis around. And 50% of the people, either 25% don’t trust the vaccine, or 25% don’t trust the government. You know I just, I just think it’s too bad about this whole story, in my opinion, is that COVID-19 turned into a political issue. It got right in the middle of the presidential election. I think it became a political mess, and the blame game really, I think, belongs to both sides, and think about it, the messenger is a body of people who a lot of Americans don’t trust, to tell the truth. I only see one way out of this, and I think it needs to happen right away, and it should have started before. If we’re going to convince people to get vaccinated. Instead of having politicians on television all day. I think it’s time to take a segment of the medical community. Those are the people that we should be listening to.”

DORA LELAND: “For people to trust the vaccine there need to be assurances from the Food and Drug Administration. Regarding two things, one that the vaccine is safe and two that it’s effective. I think that has to come out. I think there has to be transparency from the federal government, putting as Tom said, health care professionals front and center. As Tom said, you know, let them introduce it but then step aside. History has shown that at any time in our nation’s history, vaccines have been tainted with politics. It’s a disaster! The people automatically lose trust in it. I think we need to let our medical professionals speak because they have the expertise.”

TOM SANTULLI: “Donald Trump should have opened it up, and then he should have turned it over to the CDC, Dr. Fauci.”

DORA LELAND: “If I can just give one last point. I do think, that not only is important to put those medical and health care professionals first, but I think it’s important for our elected officials to stand by and support them and not second guess or doubt them or discredit them. I think that that is absolutely key they need to be supported.

Zach: That will do it for this edition of Political Talk. For the very latest edition of Political Talk simply, log on to our website; MYTWINTIERS.COM. We’ll be right back.