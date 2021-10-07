Political Talk: Debt limit crisis

Political Talk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(UPDATE) WASHINGTON (AP) – Bill to raise US debt limit by $480B clears Senate, likely staving off default crisis; House approval still needed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The country’s looming debt ceiling crisis eased Thursday morning.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer came to the Senate floor to announce an agreement has been reached, and a vote could come as early as Thursday night.

Senator Schumer was followed a short time later by Senator Mitch McConnell, who said senate republicans stepped forward to make this agreement possible.

Raising the debt ceiling is necessary to allow the country to pay back the money it already borrowed, and avoid defaulting on its loans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

My Twin Tiers Features Article Bin

More Twin Tiers Features

Trending Now