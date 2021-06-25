Political Talk: Democratic voting reform fails

ELMIRA, N.Y. (NBC/WETM) – This week U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a massive Democratic election reform bill known as “The For The People’ Act.”

A fifty-fifty vote but Democrats needed sixty to break a Republican filibuster. The bill would have done everything from making election day a federal holiday to change how people register to vote.

Republicans said it would’ve amounted to a federal takeover of state election laws. That’s why they blocked it. Now, Democrats are looking for some way to pass this law around a unified Republican opposition.

Do they change the senate rules to do so, or do they go hunting for Republican voters? Our political team discusses the bill in this week’s edition of Political Talk.