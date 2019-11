ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Welcome to Political Talk with Tom Santulli and Leslie Danks Burke.

Let’s discuss gun safety today. We continue to have a problem locally. For example, another report of gunfire last night on Hoffman Street in the City of Elmira.

tom, is government inaction the problem? what laws need to pass to make our communities safer here in the twin tiers?

Leslie, do you agree?

That’s all we have time for on Political Talk. See you next Thursday!