Political Talk: Haitian migrant crisis

The nation is dealing with a major immigration crisis at the border. A makeshift camp underneath a bridge near Texas packed with Haitian migrants.

As of Thursday, hundreds of them have already been deported back to Haiti. Others will be allowed to remain in the U.S. to seek asylum.

In Washington, President Biden facing backlash from his party over the actions of border patrol agents on horseback. Now under investigation for how they handled migrants.

“We are following the Trump policy,” Rep. Maxine Waters said, a democratic congresswoman from California. The White House, rejecting that claim.

