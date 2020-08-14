Political Talk: Harris bringing energy, dollars and more to Biden’s campaign

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – WELCOME TO POLITICAL TALK WITH DORA LELAND AND TOM SANTULLI. AFTER MONTHS OF SPECULATION REGARDING WHO VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN WOULD PICK AS HIS RUNNING MATE, ON TUESDAY HE ANNOUNCED THAT SENATOR KAMALA HARRIS WOULD BE HIS CHOICE.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — In her first two days as Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris has fired off the campaign’s sharpest criticism of President Donald Trump’s shortcomings. She has vouched for Biden’s character on race and more. And the enthusiasm surrounding her historic candidacy has brought in a record $36 million, including contributions from 150,000 new donors.

The campaign hopes it is just the beginning.

With less than three months before the election, Harris is rapidly embracing her new role. Democratic operatives and Harris allies believe she’ll energize what has been a relatively quiet campaign that has often preferred to keep the attention on the turbulence of Trump’s White House. She’s already making a vigorous case for Trump’s defeat, allowing Biden to focus more on his own policy prescriptions and less on direct attacks.

“We always look for surrogates and validators that help close the deal and can speak to voters who needed another reason to say, ‘Yes, I’m gonna support Joe Biden,’” said Donna Brazile, a former Democratic National Committee chair who also ran Al Gore’s 2000 campaign. “She fills in the gap.”

Harris was known during the Democratic presidential primary for wearing Converse sneakers and dancing with staff and supporters in unscripted moments. Biden allies expect her to deliver enthusiasm among some Democrats who oppose Trump but aren’t yet energized to vote by a candidate they feel may be out of touch with their concerns.