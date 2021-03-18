Political Talk: Has the COVID-19 vaccine become politicalized?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM/CNN) – Welcome to this week’s Political Talk with Democratic Correspondent Dora Leland, and Republican Correspondent Tom Santulli.

Former President Donald Trump urged Americans to get vaccinated to help curb the covid-19 pandemic, calling it “safe” and “something that works.”

His comments come as vaccine hesitancy among republicans continues to threaten the US’ path to herd immunity. while 92% of democrats either have gotten vaccinated or want to get vaccinated, that number plummets to 50% among republicans according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.