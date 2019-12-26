Political Talk: high-speed rail initiative in New York

(WETM) – Governor Cuomo has unveiled an initiative to find the best way to build high speed rail in the State of New York. Just today, Cuomo introduces the 13th proposal of the 2020 state of the state: developing an innovative strategy to build high-speed rail in New York.

Cuomo states he wants to “reexamine and rethink strategies to bring high-speed rail to New York,”

According to the latest preview of his upcoming State of the State address “High speed rail is transforming economies around the world,” he said.

Over the past few decades, experts have estimated that rail projects would actually take a significant amount of time to build.

According to Cuomo’s recent state of the state address, he hopes to, “task a panel of engineers to reexamine past high-speed rail plans, question and rethink every assumption and method, and recommend a new plan for how to build faster, greener, more reliable high-speed rail in New York.”

The governor went on to say, “when we developed our plan to repair the L Train Tunnel, the team of experts we assembled questioned every assumption and brought new creativity to a seemingly intractable problem. We not only found a way to repair the tunnel without shutting down service, we are doing it ahead of schedule. This kind of outside-the-box thinking will help us determine how we could deliver high speed rail for New York.”

Today we hear from our local political commentators about this new initiative in today’s episode of Political Talk.



