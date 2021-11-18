Political Talk: House censured Arizona congressman

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Welcome to Political Talk with democrat Dora Leland and republican Tom Santulli.

“It was not my purpose to make anyone upset,” said Rep. Paul Gosar on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday.

In a rare move, the House censured the Arizona republican congressman after he posted a Twitter video depicting the killing of New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Some Republicans said the rebuke of Rep. Gosar was an abuse of power by the democrats. Yet. was it? Our political team discusses the topic in this week’s edition of Political Talk.

