ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Governor of New York said he feels bad that he made women uncomfortable, but he is not stepping down in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

In this week’s Political Talk, Democratic Commentator Dora Leland, and Republican Commentator Tom Santulli discuss if Governor Cuomo can overcome this scandal.

Political Talk airs every Thursday during 18 News @ 5:00 p.m.