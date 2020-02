Political Talk: Impeachment Trial Vote

**Transcript**

WELCOME TO POLITICAL TALK WITH DORA LELAND AND TOM SANTULLI

THERE IS A PIVOTAL VOTE FAST APPROACHING IN THE SENATE’S IMPEACHMENT TRIAL OF PRESIDENT TRUMP. THE QUESTION IS OVER ALLOWING ADDITIONAL WITNESSES SUCH AS JOHN BOLTON TO TESTIFY. DEMOCRATS WOULD NEED AT LEAST FOUR REPUBLICANS TO JOIN THEM TO GET THE 51-50 VOTE NEEDED TO CALL THOSE WITNESSES.

DORA, WHAT’S THE LIKELIHOOD OF THAT HAPPENING? IS THIS IN THE BEST INTEREST OF THE NATION?

TOM, WHAT’S YOUR VIEW!

THAT’S ALL WE HAVE TIME FOR- SEE YOU NEXT THURSDAY ON POLITICAL TALK!