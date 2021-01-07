Political Talk: Invoke the 25th amendment?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WETM-TV) – Welcome to this edition of Political Talk with democratic commentator Dora Leland and Republican commentator Tom Santulli.

More fallout following Wednesday’s mob violence at the US Capitol. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi joining the call for the immediate removal of President Donald Trump before his term ends on January 20, demanding that Vice President Pence invoke the 25th amendment, or the House of Representatives will move forward with impeachment.

Will this be a good move for the country? To hear what our commentators had to say – watch this week’s edition of Political Talk, only on 18 News.