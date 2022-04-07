ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM/NBC) – The United States imposed a new round of economic sanctions on Russia this week. Including sanctions against the adult children of President Vladimir Putin. It’s in response to new accusations he committed war crimes in Ukraine.

President Biden called Putin this week a “war criminal” for the reported attacks on civilians in Bucha, including images of civilians shot with their hands tied behind their backs.

In this week’s edition of Political Talk, our team answers the question, “Is Putin a war criminal.”