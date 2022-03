WASHINGTON, D.C. (WETM/NBC) – The Senate Judiciary Committee took part in the final day Thursday of their confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the supreme court.

The committee will consider Jackson’s nomination next Monday. However, since any committee member can request a week’s delay, a vote will most likely take place Monday, April 4th.

The 22 member judiciary committee is comprised of 11 republicans and 11 democrats.