Political Talk: Judicial races in the 2019 General Election

ELMIRA, N.Y. (18 NEWS) – On Tuesday, voters in New York’s Southern Tier will head to the polls to vote in a series of local elections.

One of the big races we’re following is the State Supreme Court Justice – 6th District race. Registered voters will vote for 3 of the 5 candidates running.

They are;

Pete Charnetsky (D)

Claudette Y. Newman (D)

Chris Baker (R, C, Ind)

Oliver N. Blaise, III (R, C, Ind)

Mark Masler (R, C, Ind)

On Political Talk last week, our political commentators discussed the judicial races, and what they mean for our community. You can watch the clip in this story. Our commentators also discussed the recent impeachment inquiry vote by the House.

