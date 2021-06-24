Political Talk Late Night Edition: Giuliani responds to being suspended

ELMIRA, N.Y. (NBC/WETM) – Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been suspended from practicing law in new york over bogus election fraud claims.

An appellate court Thursday suspended Giuliani’s law license. After finding he made “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about last year’s election while serving as former president Donald Trump’s attorney. Giuliani can appeal the decision but can’t practice law at this time in New York.

Upon hearing news of Thursday’s decision, Giuliani reacted, calling it ridiculous and saying American courts are not supposed to “make a decision” solely based on hearsay evidence.