Political Talk: Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin

NEW YORK (WETM/NBC) – It was a festive setting Thursday in Harlem as Governor Kathy Hochul announced her lieutenant governor. Reverend Al Sharpton, the founder, and president of the National Action Network introduced the new governor.

Governor Hochul then announced the selection of State Senator Brian Benjamin as her Lieutenant Governor. Senator Benjamin previously served as the New York State Senator for District 30 which encompasses Harlem, East Harlem, and the Upper West Side.

In this week’s edition of ‘Political Talk,’ our team looks at Gov Hochul’s choice for second in command.