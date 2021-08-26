Political Talk: Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin

Political Talk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WETM/NBC) – It was a festive setting Thursday in Harlem as Governor Kathy Hochul announced her lieutenant governor. Reverend Al Sharpton, the founder, and president of the National Action Network introduced the new governor.

Governor Hochul then announced the selection of State Senator Brian Benjamin as her Lieutenant Governor. Senator Benjamin previously served as the New York State Senator for District 30 which encompasses Harlem, East Harlem, and the Upper West Side.

In this week’s edition of ‘Political Talk,’ our team looks at Gov Hochul’s choice for second in command.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

My Twin Tiers Features Article Bin

More Twin Tiers Features

Trending Now