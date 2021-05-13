Political Talk: Liz and the GOP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WETM/NBC) – Reaction continues to pour in after house republicans boot Rep. Liz Cheney from leadership for taking on former President Trump and his false claims about the election.

A defiant Liz Cheney is vowing to fight on. She said she will continue to repudiate Trump for his lies about the 2020 election. “I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” she told the press after Wednesday’s vote to remove her.

In this week’s edition of Political Talk, our team looks at the future of the republican party and if this week’s move was a wise choice.

