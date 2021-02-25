Political Talk: Looking ahead to NY’s 2022 gubernatorial race

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Welcome to this week’s edition of Political Talk, with democratic commentator Dora Leland, and republican commentator Tom Santulli.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing heat from all fronts this week, from the nursing home investigation to the newly released detailed allegations of sexual harassment from a former aide.

Now, some Republicans are starting to position themselves to possibly take Cuomo on in the 2022 New York Gubernatorial Election.

