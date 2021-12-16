Political Talk: Mask mandate & COVID surge

Nominate a Remarkable Woman 728 x 90

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Welcome to Political Talk with democratic commentator Dora Leland and republican commentator Tom Santulli.

The CDC predicts an alarming spike in covid infections and deaths is on the horizon, with cases of the omicron variant doubling every three days or so in this country.

New York State’s new mandate is now in effect. “This is a healthcare crisis,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul during a news conference Thursday. “People are going to die,” she continued. Masks are now required to be worn in all indoor public places — unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.

Our political team discusses the issue in this week’s edition of Political Talk.

