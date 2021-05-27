Political Talk: Mass shootings and gun rights

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The country is again facing news of another deadly mass shooting. A gunman opened fire in a San Jose, California rail yard Wednesday, killing nine people. Police said the accused shooter was also found dead.

This shooting marks the 61st mass shooting in the US this month alone. It also comes on the heels of a move in Texas where lawmakers are proposing a bill to drop most handgun licensing requirements. It’s been calling, “the strongest second amendment legislation in Texas history.” Other states are now following suit.

Our political team debates the issue in this week’s edition of Political Talk.