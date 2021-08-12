Political Talk: New York’s incoming governor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM/NBC) – The opinions and views expressed in Political Talk belong to its commentators and are not those of Nexstar Media Incorporated, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

Welcome to Political Talk with Democratic Commentator Dora Leland and Republican Commentator Tom Santulli. Kathy Hochul is the new face of political leadership in New York State. She is vowing to clean house in the scandal-plagued governor’s office.

“I am the most prepared person to assume this responsibility, said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul on NBC’s TODAY Thursday morning. “I’m gonna ask the voters at some point for their faith in me again, but right now, I need their faith, I need their prayers, and I need their support,” she went on to say.

The 62-year-old lieutenant governor, now taking center stage as she prepares to succeed Andrew Cuomo in two weeks, repeatedly distancing herself from the incumbent.