ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration is under federal scrutiny for its handling of covid related fatality data at nursing homes.

According to a senior official familiar with the investigation — the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn and the FBI have launched a preliminary inquiry. Our political team discusses the scandal, and what may happen in the near future.

