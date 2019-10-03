Political Talk: NY Bail Reform

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – WELCOME TO POLITICAL TALK WITH LESLIE DANKS BURKE AND TOM SANTULLI.
IF YOU’VE BEEN ACCUSED OF A CRIME BUT NOT CONVICTED, THEN STARTING IN JANUARY YOUR ODDS OF SPENDING A NIGHT IN JAIL WILL GO DOWN. IN A SWEEPING CHANGE TO NEW YORK’S LEGAL SYSTEM, CASH BAIL IS SET TO END FOR MOST MISDEMEANORS.
LESLIE, SOME DISTRICT ATTORNEYS ARE SAYING THIS CHANGE WILL RISK PUBLIC SAFETY. WHAT DO YOU THINK?
TOM, ARE YOU CONCERNED THAT THIS CHANGE WILL HAMSTRING LAW ENFORCEMENT?
THAT’S ALL WE HAVE TIME FOR ON POLITICAL TALK. SEE YOU NEXT THURSDAY!
Offenses that don’t qualify for bail in New York State
Source: the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York
- Assault in the third degree
- Aggravated vehicular assault
- Aggravated assault upon a person less than eleven years old
- Criminally negligent homicide
- Aggravated vehicular homicide
- Manslaughter in the second degree
- Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree
- Coercion in the first degree
- Arson in the third and fourth degree
- Grand larceny in the first degree
- Criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds or criminal possession of a firearm
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and second degree
- Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first and second degree
- Criminal sale of a controlled substance in or near school grounds
- Specified felony drug offenses involving the use of children, including the use of a child to commit a controlled substance offense and criminal sale of a controlled substance to a child
- Criminal solicitation in the first degree and criminal facilitation in the first degree
- Money laundering in support of terrorism in the third and fourth degree
- Making a terroristic threat
- Patronizing a person for prostitution in a school zone
- Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child
- Possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child
- Promoting a sexual performance by a child
- Failure to register as a sex offender
- Obstructing governmental administration in the first and second degree
- Obstructing governmental administration by means of a self-defense spray device
- Bribery in the first degree
- Bribe giving for public office
- Bribe receiving in the first degree
- Promoting prison contraband in the first and second degree
- Resisting arrest
- Hindering prosecution
- Tampering with a juror and tampering with physical evidence
- Aggravated harassment in the first degree
- Directing a laser at an aircraft in the first degree
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree
- Criminal sale of a firearm to a minor
- Enterprise corruption and money laundering in the first degree
- Aggravated cruelty to animals, overdriving, torturing and injuring animals
- Failure to provide proper sustenance
- Animal fighting