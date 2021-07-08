Political Talk: NY gun violence disaster emergency

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The governor of New York declared a disaster emergency on gun violence this week. Our political team discusses the move in this week’s edition of Political Talk.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the declaration on Tuesday in New York City. He said it would free up resources, including funding to deal with the problem.

During the event, the governor emphasized the growing problem. Over the July 4th holiday weekend, 51 people were shot, while 13 died of COVID-19.

Governor Cuomo declared a “border war” on illegal weapons, saying 74% of the guns come from out of state. He also called for police reforms and more community involvement in public safety.