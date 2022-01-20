Political Talk: NYS budget proposal

Political Talk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The opinions and views expressed in Political Talk belong to its commentators and are not those of Nexstar Media Incorporated, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

Welcome to Political Talk with democrat commentator Dora Leland and republican commentator Tom Santulli.

Gov. Kathy Hochul released her $216.3 billion budget proposal this week. The budget proposal includes money for pandemic recovery initiatives. Property tax rebates for homeowners and substantial spending increases on education and health care are also part of the spending plan.

Is it a good plan? Our political team breaks it down in this week’s edition of Political Talk.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

My Twin Tiers Features Article Bin

More Twin Tiers Features
Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now