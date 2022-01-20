Political Talk: NYS budget proposal

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The opinions and views expressed in Political Talk belong to its commentators and are not those of Nexstar Media Incorporated, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

Welcome to Political Talk with democrat commentator Dora Leland and republican commentator Tom Santulli.

Gov. Kathy Hochul released her $216.3 billion budget proposal this week. The budget proposal includes money for pandemic recovery initiatives. Property tax rebates for homeowners and substantial spending increases on education and health care are also part of the spending plan.

Is it a good plan? Our political team breaks it down in this week’s edition of Political Talk.