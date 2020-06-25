Political Talk: Police Reform in America

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – In this week’s edition of Political Talk, our political commentators discuss police reform and Congress’ inaction.

Welcome to Political Talk with Dora Leland and Tom Santulli. Yesterday Senate Democrats blocked a Republican bill on police reform authored by Senator Tim Scott. Democrats objected to the bill for not ending all police chokeholds or qualified immunity for police officers. This vote effectively freezes police reform in Congress for now, even if the House of Representatives approves its own measure today.

Tom, can Democrats and Republicans come together to establish badly needed police reform legislation?

Dora, what are your thoughts?