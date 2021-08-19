Political Talk: The politics of Afghanistan

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Welcome to Political Talk with democratic commentator Dora Leland and republican commentator Tom Santulli.

The evacuation of Afghanistan continues, with thousands being airlifted out of the capital city of Kabul each day. The Taliban solidifies its hold on the country.

President Joe Biden stands by the decision to withdraw U.S. service members from Afghanistan. Speaking, with George Stephanopoulos in an interview airing on Good Morning America Thursday.

“There is no good time to leave Afghanistan,” said the President.

Biden said he believes the chaos on the ground was unavoidable – but was it? That’s in this week’s Political Talk.