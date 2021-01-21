Political Talk: President Biden’s first 100-days

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – In this week’s edition of Political Talk, our commentators discussed the big issues President Joe Biden needs to address within the first 100-days of his presidency.

You can watch this week’s episode in this article. Here’s more from the Associated Press on President Biden’s first full day in office.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is putting into play his national COVID-19 strategy to ramp up vaccinations and testing, reopen schools and businesses and increase the use of masks. It also includes a requirement that Americans mask up for travel.

He signed 10 virus-related executive orders on Thursday with the nation deep in the deadliest wave of the pandemic and facing worrisome new mutations. Biden has vowed to take more aggressive measures than his predecessor to contain the virus, but he faces steep obstacles, including uncertainty over whether congressional Republicans will help pass his $1.9 trillion coronavirus package.

