Political Talk: President Trump floats idea of election delay

WELCOME TO POLITICAL TALK WITH DORA LELAND AND TOM SANTULLI. TODAY PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SUGGESTED DELAYING THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. THE PRESIDENT TWEETED

“WITH UNIVERSAL MAIL-IN VOTING 2020 WILL BE THE MOST INACCURATE AND FRAUDULENT ELECTION IN HISTORY. IT WILL BE A GREAT EMBARRASSMENT TO THE U.S.A. DELAY THE ELECTION UNTIL PEOPLE CAN PROPERLY, SECURELY, AND SAFELY VOTE.”

TOM, DOES THE PRESIDENT HAVE THE RIGHT TO DELAY THE ELECTION AND DO YOU THINK IT’S A GOOD IDEA?

DORA, WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS ISSUE?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump, lagging in the polls and grappling with deepening economic and public health crises, on Thursday floated the startling idea of delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election. The notion drew immediate pushback from Democrats and Republicans alike in a nation that has held itself up as a beacon to the world for its history of peaceful transfer of power.

Trump suggested the delay as he pushed unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic would result in fraud. But shifting Election Day is virtually impossible and the very idea represented another bracing attempt by Trump to undermine confidence in the American political system.

The date of the presidential election — the Tuesday after the first Monday in November in every fourth year — is enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change.