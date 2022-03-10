Political Talk: Rally to support Ukraine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (PRESS RELEASE) – A Unity in the Community Rally to Support the Ukrainian People will take place at Elmira College on Sunday afternoon, March 13th, from two to three, on the lawn in front of the Kolker and Carnegie Hall buildings, off of Park Place in downtown Elmira, in the vicinity of the Mark Twain Study. This event is open to all in the Twin Tiers.

Banners, signs, and sunflowers are encouraged. There will be plenty of free parking in back of Alumni Hall and Cowles Hall on Main Street, or behind McGraw Hall across from Park Place. Recipients of this announcement are encouraged to post on their social media pages. Dr. Stephen Coleman is the creator and organizer of this event.

The following local and regional leaders will speak at the rally:

Reverend Holly Strickland of the Webb Mills United Methodist Church in Pine City will give the invocation and benediction.

Dr. Charles Lindsay, President of Elmira College,

Mayor Dan Mandell, City of Elmira,

Dr. Jim Twombly, Professor, Elmira College,

Tom Santulli, former Chemung County Executive,

Dora Leland, Chemung County Democratic Party Chair,

Pastor Kale Mann, Faith Temple Community Church, Elmira,

Pastor Susan BetzJitomir, Shiloh Community Church, Corning,

Marty Chalk, Chemung County Legislator,

Father Teodor Czabala, current pastor of Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church, Johnson City, and incoming pastor of Saint Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Elmira Heights as of March 14th.

Dr. Coleman will serve as the moderator for the event. He holds a Ph.D. in political science and a master’s degree in journalism from Boston University.