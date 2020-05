Political Talk: Re-energize the economy

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – In this week’s Political Talk our political correspondents tackle ways to re-energize the economy in the wake of COVID-19.

WELCOME TO POLITICAL TALK WITH TOM SANTULLI AND DORA LELAND.

THE CORONA VIRUS HAS HAD A DEVASTATING TOLL ON THE NATION. AS OF YESTERDAY, OVER 100,000 PEOPLE HAVE DIED IN THE UNITED STATES. THE PANDEMIC HAS IMPACTED EVERY FACET OF AMERICAN LIFE.

AS THE NATION MOVES TO REOPEN, THERE IS MUCH DEBATE ON HOW TO REENERGIZE THE ECONOMY. YESTERDAY, GOVERNOR CUOMO EMPHASIZED THE NEED FOR FEDERAL COOPERATION AND FUNDING FOR STATES HIT HARD BY THE PANDEMIC. HE CALLED OUT REPUBLICANS IN THE SENATE FOR PUTTING POLITICS BEFORE DUTY TO THE NATION.

DORA, WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE GOVERNOR’S STATEMENT? IS POLITICS GETTING IN THE WAY OF NATIONAL ECONOMIC RECOVERY?

TOM WHAT IS YOUR OPINION?