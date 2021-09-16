Political Talk: Redistricting NYS

Political Talk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Welcome to Political Talk, with democratic commentator Dora Leland and republican commentator Tom Santulli.

New York lost a congressional seat in the wake of the 2020 Census. This week, New York State’s Independent Redistricting Commission Released its draft maps for voting districts. In a move that was unexpected by some, the commission put together two different sets of voting maps.

The democratic proposed map cuts the 23rd district in half. The GOP’s proposed map keeps the 23rd and extends it to Binghamton.

So what are the big political issues with these maps? Our political team discusses the proposed maps in this week’s edition of Political Talk.

The opinions and views expressed in political talk belong to its commentators and are not those of Nexstar media incorporated, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

My Twin Tiers Features Article Bin

More Twin Tiers Features

Trending Now