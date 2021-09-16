Political Talk: Redistricting NYS

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Welcome to Political Talk, with democratic commentator Dora Leland and republican commentator Tom Santulli.

New York lost a congressional seat in the wake of the 2020 Census. This week, New York State’s Independent Redistricting Commission Released its draft maps for voting districts. In a move that was unexpected by some, the commission put together two different sets of voting maps.

The democratic proposed map cuts the 23rd district in half. The GOP’s proposed map keeps the 23rd and extends it to Binghamton.

So what are the big political issues with these maps? Our political team discusses the proposed maps in this week’s edition of Political Talk.

