Political Talk: Reopening New York

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – On Thursday, our political commentators discussed the ongoing economic crisis in the wake of COVID-19.

WELCOME TO POLITICAL TALK WITH TOM SANTULLI AND DORA LELAND.

THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BOTH THE NATIONAL AND SNEW YORK STATE ECONOMY HAD BEEN SEVERE. UNEMPLOYMENT IS AT ALL-TIME RECORD LEVELS. 50% OF THE STATES ARE STARTING TO OPEN UP THEIR ECONOMIES. THE QUESTION ON EVERYONE’S MIND IS HOW QUICKLY CAN NEW YORK OPEN WITHOUT JEOPARDIZING LIVES AND SPREADING THE INFECTION.

TOM, WHAT IS YOUR OPINION ON REOPENING NEW YORK?

DORA, WHAT DO YOU THINK?

THAT’S ALL THE TIME WE HAVE – SEE YOU NEXT THURSDAY FOR POLITICAL TALK.