Political Talk: Resign or face impeachment

ELMIRA, N.Y. (NBC/WETM) – There are growing calls Thursday for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign or face impeachment. This, after a report from the state’s attorney general detailing harassment allegations by eleven women.

Meanwhile, Governor Cuomo spent Wednesday holed up out of sight in Albany as more democrats who once supported him now demand he step down. A new snap poll shows the majority of new yorkers want that too.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has apologized for making anyone feel uncomfortable. That said – he could potentially face civil suits and criminal charges.

One of the only people defending Governor Cuomo is former New York City Mayor and Trump confidant Rudy Giuliani. On Twitter, he said, “Cuomo may be guilty, but we used to have trials before convictions.”